Keybank National Association OH Sells 146,194 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,650,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,194 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up 6.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Kellogg worth $1,382,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $131,663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. 747,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Barclays lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

