Keybank National Association OH Sells 67,125 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,125 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $91,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 427.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 219,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 3,238,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $103.13.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

