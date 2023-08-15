Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,631 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $173,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 810,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

