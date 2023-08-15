KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 3,003,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,053,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.