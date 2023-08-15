Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.32.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.50 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9605263 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 127.39%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

