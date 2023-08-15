Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

