King Wealth Acquires 1,432 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 811,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,229. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

