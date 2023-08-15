King Wealth Acquires 394 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 1.4% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. King Wealth owned 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. 804,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

