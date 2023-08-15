King Wealth Acquires Shares of 915 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.13. The stock had a trading volume of 347,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,369. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.