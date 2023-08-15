King Wealth Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

King Wealth grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 24,676,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,702,305. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

