King Wealth Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,081,000.

IJS traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. 246,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,034. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

