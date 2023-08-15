King Wealth Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 230,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,588. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

