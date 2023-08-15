King Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Wealth boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

IBM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.85. 1,355,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,754. The stock has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

