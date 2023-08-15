KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $66.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.04.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

