KOK Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. KOK has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $121,376.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013868 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,334.78 or 1.00053299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00780187 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $106,393.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

