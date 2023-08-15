Kokoswap (KOKO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,593.18

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $88.00 million and approximately $20,593.18 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

