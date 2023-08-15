Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $30.99 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.99 million and approximately $406,388.10 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

