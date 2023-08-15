Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $21.03. 847,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,500. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the second quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

