Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 850 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Adobe stock opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.73. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

