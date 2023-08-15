Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 1,230 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock valued at $243,091,759. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

