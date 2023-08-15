Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 2,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of CRH opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

