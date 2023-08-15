Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.01 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $865.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $866.25 and its 200-day moving average is $791.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $48,686,166. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.