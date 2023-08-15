Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.01 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
NYSE TDG opened at $865.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $866.25 and its 200-day moving average is $791.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $48,686,166. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
