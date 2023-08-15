Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

