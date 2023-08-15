Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.38 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,283 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of National Instruments worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NATI

National Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.