Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,760,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.52% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of -0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 115,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $519,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,574,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,520.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $519,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,520.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OABI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OABI

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.