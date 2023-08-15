Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 53,055 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.06% of OptimizeRx worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 142.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

