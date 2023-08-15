Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

