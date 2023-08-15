Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HZNP opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

