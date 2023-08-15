Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $5.39 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PD opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,093,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PD

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.