Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $8.01 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 370,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.20% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:MODG opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
MODG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
