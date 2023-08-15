Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $8.01 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 370,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.20% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542 and sold 30,000 shares worth $528,900. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.