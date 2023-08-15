K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPLUY shares. Societe Generale upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

