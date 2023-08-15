KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in KT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,806,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KT by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KT by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
KT Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 134,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.