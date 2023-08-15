KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in KT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,806,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KT by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KT by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

KT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 134,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

