KULR Technology Group (KULR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter.
KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.25 million. On average, analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KULR Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.55 and a 52 week high of 2.22.
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
