KULR Technology Group (KULR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.05 per share for the quarter.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.25 million. On average, analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.55 and a 52 week high of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.