Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Short Interest Update

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kureha Stock Performance
Shares of KURCF stock remained flat at $61.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99. Kureha has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $62.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kureha from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Kureha Company Profile
Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kureha
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.