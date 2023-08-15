Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Short Interest Update

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Stock Performance

Shares of KURCF stock remained flat at $61.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99. Kureha has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kureha from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Kureha Company Profile

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

