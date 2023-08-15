Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 1,815 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 227.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.21.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

