Laidlaw Downgrades Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Hold

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Laidlaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 66.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 8,178,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.17. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Alaunos Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,185,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,039 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,231,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 2,315,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

