Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAKE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LAKE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
Featured Articles
