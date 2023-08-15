Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

