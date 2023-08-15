Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lowered by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,073 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $278,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $658.71. The stock had a trading volume of 305,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $645.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

