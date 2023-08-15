Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $661.86. 163,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $645.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.