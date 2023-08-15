Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 575.05 ($7.29) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 454.20 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 588.96. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -57,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.77) to GBX 780 ($9.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.04) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710.71 ($9.02).

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,414.69). In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.97), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($40,485.80). Also, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 624 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,414.69). 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

