Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Insider Sells $25,686.00 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $25,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Harvey Sinkfield III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of Laureate Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $127,560.76.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

