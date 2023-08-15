Lawson (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Lawson Trading Up 9.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

About Lawson

(Get Free Report)

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.