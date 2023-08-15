Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

