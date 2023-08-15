Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 534,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

