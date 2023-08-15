Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAI remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Monday. 4,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,862. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.