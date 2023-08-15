Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 979,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $77.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

