Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 13.5 %

Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

