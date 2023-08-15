Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Life Storage by 318.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 36.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,237,000 after buying an additional 111,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Insider Activity

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.10. 7,208,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average is $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 83.53%.

Life Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.