Lifetime Brands’ (LCUT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -19.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 63,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 358,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

