Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.