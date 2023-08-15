Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 19.0 %
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifeway Foods
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.